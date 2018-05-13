Bring it! Cavs take on Celtics in NBA Eastern Conference Finals

BOSTON (AP) — The Cavaliers and the Celtics meet in Boston this afternoon for Game 1 of the NBA Eastern Conference finals.
It’s the eighth playoff matchup between the teams overall, with Boston leading 4-3.
The Cavaliers are trying to get back to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season. The Celtics are seeking their first trip since 2010.
Cleveland’s LeBron James is aiming to become the sixth player in league history to play in at least eight consecutive NBA Finals.
James has eliminated the Celtics four times, going 8-1 in the past two matchups.
42.360082 -71.058880