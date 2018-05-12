Signed and sealed: Queen gives consent to Harry’s marriage

LONDON (AP) — Buckingham Palace has released an image of the handwritten document in which Queen Elizabeth II gives her consent for Prince Harry to marry Meghan Markle.

The Instrument of Consent image was released Saturday — a week before Harry is to marry the American actress at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

The document, illuminated on vellum, features a design to the left of the text that incorporates a red dragon, the symbol of Wales. The design to the right features a rose, the national flower of the United States.

The document reads: “NOW KNOW YE that We have consented and do by these Presents signify Our Consent to the contracting of Matrimony between Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle.”

The letters KCVO refer to the knighthood given to Harry by the Queen and stand for Knight Commander of the Royal Victorian Order.

The wedding is scheduled to take place in the oldest and largest inhabited castle in the world and an official residence of the Queen, who spends most of her weekends there.

After the wedding, the couple plans to leave Windsor Castle in a carriage for a roughly two-mile procession, traveling along the High Street through the town of Windsor before returning to the castle by the Long Walk, according to the Palace.

The couple and guests will later attend a reception hosted by the Queen at St. George’s Hall in the castle grounds, bringing the public aspects of the day to a close.

Under British law, the first six people in the line of succession to the throne must obtain the queen’s permission to wed.

Harry was fifth in line when he and Markle got engaged. He was bumped to sixth with the birth of his brother’s son Prince Louis last month.

