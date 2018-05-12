× One dead, one seriously injured in Akron shooting

AKRON, Ohio – One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Akron.

Akron police were called out to Manchester Road Saturday just after 2:30 pm. When they arrived, they found a 26-year-old male who was pronounced dead on the scene. Another male, 20, was found and taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police report that both victims were stopped inside a vehicle when another car pulled up beside them. One person got out of that car and began shooting into the victims’ vehicle.

The suspect left the scene in a small, silver Ford.