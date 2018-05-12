New tributes for Perkins Township student who died after basketball practice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PERKINS TOWNSHIP—People in an Erie County community are mourning the loss of Stone Ambos, 15, a Perkins High School basketball athlete who passed away after collapsing at practice earlier this week.

There is so much love for Ambos at Perkins High School and beyond, Saturday. There are reminders of the teen everywhere.

“He will be missed but he will never be forgotten,” said Angela Jackson, a mom who knew Stone well.

The young man’s name is everywhere in the community, whether it’s the windows at school, or on a rock painted in front of PHS.

“It’s amazing honestly the amount of support the community has given you don’t really realize how appreciated you are or how many people look up to you until something like this happened,” said friend, Gabi Muscioni.

The athlete was playing basketball for the Ohio Buckets, an AAU team, and was practicing at Norwalk High School Thursday night.

Sadly, the Buckets tweeted that the teen had collapsed from ‘heart complications’. Ambos passed away Friday morning.

“It just touches my heart how much of an amazing person he really was to this community,” said Kennedy Cantelli, a friend.

Cantelli tells Fox 8 she is moved by all of the support and love for Stone on social media.

“He was an outgoing person and he just outstanding he just love to laugh love to smile,” she said.

On Saturday, Stone’s teammates sported warm up shirts that said, “Stone Tough”.

”I like those shirts a lot showing their support is everything it would mean everything to him,” said friend, Brionna Jackson.

Down the road in Sandusky, a scoreboard outside of Chet and Matt’s Pizza was lit up with Stone’s jersey numbers, 25 and 80.

People in the community will continue to gather together for Stone on Sunday. A crowd is expected to arrive at the pizza business run by Stone’s uncle. There will be memories shared and a balloon release.

“It’s really nice to see everyone reach out and be there for them the students it’s really hard for them he touched a lot of people so one day at a time,” Muscioni said.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe account has been started to raise money for his family. Thousands of dollars have been raised. Friends say Stone has three brothers and a sister.