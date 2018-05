HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ohio – A teen who was last seen on May 6 has been found safe in Texas.

Jeremy Star Negrelli returned home from work on May 5 around 11 p.m. He took his computer, camera and cat with him.

The Fox8 ITEAM reports that Jeremy was found by the US Marshalls. Jeremy’s mother contacted the ITEAM to confirm that he is safe.

Highland Heights police say that arrangements are being made to bring him home.

