Meet True! Khloe Kardashian debuts first image of her daughter

It’s True’s debut!

We’re, of course, talking about the daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson.

The 33-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared the first image of her baby on Instagram Saturday morning, one month after giving birth on April 12 in Cleveland.

Cavs player Thompson, 27, is also a dad to 17-month-old son, Prince Oliver, from a prior relationship.

In the video, Kardashian says, “Happy one month old, mama.” True can be seen looking up at her mother with a flower filter over her face.

💕Happy One Month True 💕 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on May 12, 2018 at 5:37am PDT

Days before Kardashian gave birth to True, Thompson was caught on video allegedly cheating with two women.

The couple is seemingly still together, after being seen together in various places around Northeast Ohio. Kardashian also attended a Cavaliers game last Saturday.

