Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded after chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was shot after a chase on the southwest side of Columbus Saturday.
The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County deputy was shot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. No names or other details were released.
The deputy was rushed to the hospital with has non-life-threatening injuries. He was operated on and was out of surgery shortly before 9 pm.
The suspect in the shooting was killed by police.
The chase occurred in the area of Harrisburg Pike and Hopkins Avenue.
39.961176 -82.998794