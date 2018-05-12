Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy shot, wounded after chase

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A Franklin County Sheriff’s deputy was shot after a chase on the southwest side of Columbus Saturday.

The Columbus Dispatch reports the Franklin County deputy was shot shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday. No names or other details were released.

The deputy was rushed to the hospital with has non-life-threatening injuries. He was operated on and was out of surgery shortly before 9 pm.

The suspect in the shooting was killed by police.

The chase occurred in the area of Harrisburg Pike and Hopkins Avenue.

Still a very active investigation, information will be made available when we have a chance. Thoughts and prayers are needed right now for one of our own! — Franklin County Sheriff’s Office (@OHFCSO) May 12, 2018

Several witnesses to the shooting are being individually questioned in the back of cruisers. We are still awaiting a briefing from Franklin Co. pic.twitter.com/NEQvPXNTuS — Cierra Johnson (@Cierra10TV) May 12, 2018