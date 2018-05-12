LIVE VIDEO: Actor Michael Keaton meets with students at Kent State University

KENT, Ohio — Academy Award-nominated actor Michael Keaton will deliver the commencement speech at Kent State University Saturday morning.

The ceremony is set for 10 a.m. and is Kent State’s second university-wide commencement.

Ahead of the ceremony, Keaton will meet with several students at the Center for the Performing Arts.

“Michael Keaton developed big dreams and a passion for bringing his characters to life that was sparked in part by his time at Kent State,” said Kent State President Beverly Warren in a news release. “This is a rare opportunity for our students to hear from someone who has walked in their shoes and now has risen to the top of his field.”

Keaton was a journalism major at Kent State in 1971 before moving on to pursue an acting career.

