Jackson Township police searching for missing 17-year-old girl

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Jackson Township police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.

Madison Marie Hartenstein, 17, was last seen on May 10 at around 5:45 pm. She was attending a graduation at Stark State College.

Madison is 5’2″ tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She has on dark-framed glasses. She was last seen wearing a purple tie-dye shirt, gray pants and white shoes.

If you have seen Madison or know her where she is, please contact the Jackson Township Police Department at (330)832-1553