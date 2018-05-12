ITEAM: Suspects who allegedly fired at Cleveland police officers identified, one in custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - The FOX 8 I TEAM has learned two suspects have been identified in connection with shots fired at Cleveland Police officers as they investigated a drive-by shooting at a house.

Devaughn Taylor is in jail charged with felonious assault.

And an arrest warrant has been issued on a felonious assault charge for Leslie Robinson for participating in the shooting at four Cleveland police officers on Decker Ave.

The shooting happened April 14.

***You can watch police body camera video of the incident, above***

The I TEAM obtained police body camera video showing officers were talking to the victims about shots into their home when suddenly a barrage of bullets erupted and the police hit the ground and took cover.

Saturday afternoon, police responded to another call for shots fired in the area.

Taylor goes to court to begin facing charges Monday.

More on this story here.