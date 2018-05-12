Here’s your Mother’s Day forecast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND - It has been a challenging forecast this weekend because of the stalled front teetering back and forth across Northeast Ohio! The severe storm threat is over for now with a cool evening on tap. Showers could move into our western areas through midnight.

Click here for the Fox 8 weather page.

Mother’s Day: Mostly cloudy with the risk of showers and storms around in the morning for areas south of RT 30. That’s where the MARGINAL RISK of severe storm reside. Most of our northern counties will still dry, however if this front decides to drift a little more north, that will change. Stay tuned! Once again a huge range in temperatures with highs in the mid and upper 60’s north, to low and mid 70’s south.

Unfortunately this pattern sticks around for a while…showers and storms will not be continuous, they will take hold of enough of the days to keep you checking our FOX 8 Weather App if you intend to spend a lot of time outside.