Forecast: Afternoon storms could become strong to severe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Tracking showers and storms this afternoon, some of these could turn strong to severe. Most of the viewing area under a MARGINAL risk, however, our extreme southern communities are under a SLIGHT risk. The threat would be damaging winds and hail. Stay up to date with the latest forecast as these storms drift southward from the lake.

**Visit the FOX 8 Weather page**

**Track weather alerts, here**

It’s a challenging forecast for this weekend because of the stalled front teetering back and forth across NE Ohio Here is how the weekend will shape up weather-wise: Wide array of temperatures through Mother’s Day:

The day least impacted by the showers in the next seven days will likely be Monday as we temporarily see the air try to dry out a little.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: