EASTLAKE, Ohio – A lightning strike is being blamed for a house fire in Eastlake Saturday.

Fire officials say they were called out around 2 pm to St. Lawrence Boulevard. No one was injured in the fire, but the road was closed for some time while they fought to contain it. The road re-opened at 5:30 pm.

Fox 8 meteorologist Jenn Harcher confirms that there were lightning strikes in that area between 1:30 and 2 pm.