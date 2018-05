INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – The Cavs were missing one player at practice today and for good reason.

George Hill was excused by the Cavs to attend his graduation from IUPUI.

.@George_Hill3’s advice for the Class of 2018: “Trust your gut. Build your dream team. Don’t be afraid to take risks. Create a vision for you life. Be a leader in your own life. Give of yourself selflessly to make a positive change in another human being.” #iupuigrad18 pic.twitter.com/x5L1NsC1Gz — IUPUI (@IUPUI) May 12, 2018

Hill received his degree from the school of liberal arts 15 years after he began his college studies.

Hill is the first in his family to attend college and complete his degree.

He will meet up with his teammates in Boston later tonight and be ready to go on Sunday against the Celtics.