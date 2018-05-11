Video shows officers finding toddler in car stolen by psychiatric patient

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Ohio-- Lakewood police released body camera and dash camera showing the terrifying moments a 16-month-old was pulled from a car stolen by a psychiatric patient.

Clevelandpolice said Travis Lee Burke, 23, escaped from MetroHealth Medical Center just before 6 p.m. Monday. He stole a running vehicle from a parking lot on Fulton Road and took off. That vehicle had the 16-month-old boy inside.

Cleveland police immediately called Lakewood dispatch, alerting them of the situation and telling them they had a feeling Burke was headed toward their city. They told dispatch Burke took off in his hospital gown with IVs still connected.

Around 5:45 p.m. Lakewood police found the abandoned vehicle with the child inside in the area of Magee Street and Madison Avenue. Officers were able to pull the emotional child from the backseat of the vehicle and console him.

Just after 8 p.m., Cleveland police located Burke. He was taken into custody at East 55th Street and Superior Avenue. He was still in hospital gown.