Video shows massive alligator turn heads of deer herd during stroll on South Carolina golf course

FRIPP ISLAND, South Carolina — A giant alligator is seen in an amazing video taking a stroll across a South Carolina golf course — with a group of deer watching from a safe distance.

The video was posted on Facebook by Eat Sleep Play Beaufort, a local and visitor guide website, on Tuesday.

In its post, the page states:

“There’s some BIG ol’ gators in Beufort. Check out this huge 12-foot gator taking a stroll through Ocean Creek Golf Course at Fripp Island recently. Nobody’s messing with him….”

The video has since been shared over 2,800 times.