Video shows 40-minute chase through streets of Canton

CANTON, Ohio- The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released dash camera video that shows a nearly 40-minute chase that winds through the streets of Canton at speeds of more than 80 miles per hour at times.

The pursuit started just before 11 p.m. on April 21 as a trooper tried stopping a white pickup truck for speeding.

The driver quickly accelerated, crossing double yellow lines, ignoring multiple red lights and stop signs. At one point, the truck jumped a curb to avoid another highway patrol cruiser and drove through a yard.

Police from Canton and Perry Township joined the pursuit blocking intersections.

The chase reached speeds of more than 80 miles per hour as it entered Canton Township.

A female passenger in the truck called police during the chase saying the driver was threatening to kill her.

The driver was later identified as Michael Fox, 49, with whom police have had multiple previous encounters.

"He is known throughout the county for these kind of acts of crime. Most agencies in Stark County have actually been in pursuit of him in the past," said Highway Patrol Sgt. David Garber.

A check of Fox's records in Stark County show multiple arrests throughout the years including an arrest just last year for failure to comply with an officer in Massillon.

Troopers say the tags on the truck were stolen.

As the chase continued, Fox intentionally jumped another curb, driving through a field.

One of his front tires went flat and sparks flew from the rim as it carved into the pavement.

Canton police eventually flattened other tires using spike strips.

Fox finally pulled off the road and got out of the truck running on foot.

Troopers and police gave chase, eventually stopping him with a taser.

Fox was taken to the Stark County Jail where he faces multiple new felonies including abduction, failure to comply, and receiving stolen property.

"He had warrants. If you pull over, you face the reason why we stopped you, and a lot of times a simple traffic stop turns into a felony and there's no need for that; you are risking everyone's safety in the pursuit itself," said Garber.