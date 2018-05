Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- University Hospitals filed a court motion to dismiss lawsuits over its fertility clinic failure.

The temperature of the tissue storage bank at UH Ahuja Medical Center unexpectedly fluctuated on March 4. The failure means 4,000 eggs and embryos from about 950 patients are likely no longer viable.

Attorney Tom Merriman, who represents more than 150 patients, said he received documents asking a court to dismiss the claims.

