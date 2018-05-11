Troopers find woman with $3.7M in drugs during routine traffic stop

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A North Carolina woman was arrested after troopers found over $3.7 million worth of heroin and methamphetamine in her truck during a traffic stop.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, troopers stopped a rented 2018 Penske truck for a following too close around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday on Interstate 70 in Cambridge.

A drug-sniffing K9 alerted to the vehicle, and a search resulted in the discovery of 110 pounds of heroin and methamphetamine.

The driver, Ashley N. Tramonte, 27, of Marion, North Carolina, faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and trafficking in drugs.

If convicted, she could face up to 20 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.