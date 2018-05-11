Summit County Sheriff’s Office asks for information after child seen running from man

COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is seeking more information on an incident that happened Friday.

According to a press release, the sheriff’s office was contacted about a child running in the road in Coventry Township, and deputies responded to the scene.

At about 4:45 p.m., a child, who was described as a black male, about 8 years old, wearing only green shorts and socks, was seen exiting a black Chevrolet Cavalier at the corner of Manchester Road and East State Street.

The child began running southbound on Manchester Road while being chased by what appeared to be an elderly white man, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man is believed to have been the one driving the Chevrolet Cavalier.

The child ran past St. Francis Church and stopped in the front yard of a home on Manchester Road.

A white Kia Soul stopped and the boy began running northbound on Manchester Road toward East State Street.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the child or the adult male should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.