Showers and thunderstorms with a wide range of temperatures

CLEVELAND- It’s a challenging forecast for this weekend because of the stalled front teetering back and forth across NE Ohio. Here is how the weekend will shape up weather-wise: Wide array of temperatures Friday through Mother’s Day:

Front drifts back and forth Saturday and Sunday. Large temperature variations from north to south all weekend long. Clusters of rain/storms will develop along the front. There will be a break Saturday morning. Cluster #2 develops around midday through the afternoon covering a large portion of northern Ohio. This one has the potential of producing severe storms especially across our southern areas. The primary threats will be large hail and damaging winds. Most of our area under a SLIGHT RISK…Stay tuned! Cluster #3 develops Sunday with similar coverage.

