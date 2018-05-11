Shaker Heights High School dismissed early for electrical fire

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio– Firefighters responded to Shaker Heights High School on Friday.

The Shaker Heights City School District said there was an electrical fire in the building. Students were evacuated.

The fire department closed the main building will not permit students to return because of smoke.

According to the district, students who are unable to go home should report to the high school’s north gym to await pickup by their parents.

Middle school students who were visiting the planetarium at Shaker Heights High School returned to the middle school.