Run, robot, run! Boston Dynamics shows off robot going for a jog.. and more

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BERKELEY, Calif. -- Boston Dynamics is at it again. The robotics company known for its widely shared videos of nimble, legged robots opening doors or walking through rough terrain showed video of Atlas,a two-legged robot that has learned how to sort and pick up packages, jump up and off blocks, jog and perform back flips.

Boston Dynamics still hasn't figured out how to make money from Atlas yet.

"This machine is really trying to push the boundary of the future," Boston Dynamics CEO Marc Raibert said Friday.

He also mentioned the possibility of building robots to help with construction projects, though he didn't provide any further details about that ambition on Friday.

A couple months ago, the same company showed off a dog-like SpotMini robot. Raibert said Boston Dynamics plans to begin selling the SpotMini next year, likely to businesses for use as a camera-equipped security guard.

37.871593 -122.272747