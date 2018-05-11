Police looking for missing 7-month-old boy

MASSILLON, Ohio — Police in Massillon are asking for help in finding a baby believed to be with his grandmother.

In a Facebook post, the Massillon Police Department wrote that Malachi Ferguson, 7-months-old, was last seen around 11 a.m. Thursday.

They said he was with his grandmother, Angela Ferguson.

According to police, Ferguson drives a 1993 teal Ford Taurus with Ohio license plate: HEE7726.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Massillon Police Department at (330)832-9811.