EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio — Police are investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night in East Cleveland.

According to police, at around 10:40 p.m., police were called to the 1800 block of Charles Road and found the man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Bureau of Criminal Identification was called and assisted with the processing of the crime scene.

Police ask anyone with information to contact police at 216-451-1234.