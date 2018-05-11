Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-90

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland police arrested a man suspected of driving the wrong way on Interstate 90 early Friday morning.

Sergio Abston, 31, of Painesviile, faces several charges, including driving under suspension. Police said he may also be charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

ODOT video showed a minivan Abston was driving, according to police, traveling the wrong way along I-90 east around 3:15 a.m. Friday. Video showed the vehicle pulling over and stopping near the on-ramp from East 55th Street.

A Bratenahl police officer encountered the vehicle while returning from a traffic stop and noted damage on it that may have been caused by crashes. Body camera video recorded the officer reporting the driver appeared intoxicated.

The video showed the driver telling the officer he didn't know he was going the wrong way.

Cleveland police searched the van, which had a "Happy Birthday" balloon inside, and took Abston into custody.

Abston's date of birth is listed as May 10, according to court records.