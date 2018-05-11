Perkins High School freshman dies after collapsing during basketball practice

PERKINS TWP., Ohio — A 15-year-old Perkins High School student passed away after collapsing during basketball practice Thursday evening.
According to Perkins Local School District Supt. Jodie Hausmann, Stone Ambos, who was a freshman, was practicing with AAU basketball team, the Ohio Buckets, when it happened.
“Our hearts go out to the family, and grief counselors are at the school for staff and parents,” said Hausmann.
The Ohio Buckets tweeted out an update after Ambos collapsed Thursday. It says it happened during practice at Norwalk High School and that he collapsed “with what is said heart complications.” He was taken to a local hospital but was unresponsive at the time.
Shortly after, the team tweeted: “Rest easy, Stone. You will be greatly missed.”
A GoFundMe account has been started to raise money for his family.
A huge number of tweets have been posted in the student’s memory: