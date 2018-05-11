Perkins High School freshman dies after collapsing during basketball practice

PERKINS TWP., Ohio — A 15-year-old Perkins High School student passed away after collapsing during basketball practice Thursday evening.

According to Perkins Local School District Supt. Jodie Hausmann, Stone Ambos, who was a freshman, was practicing with AAU basketball team, the Ohio Buckets, when it happened.

“Our hearts go out to the family, and grief counselors are at the school for staff and parents,” said Hausmann.

The Ohio Buckets tweeted out an update after Ambos collapsed Thursday. It says it happened during practice at Norwalk High School and that he collapsed “with what is said heart complications.” He was taken to a local hospital but was unresponsive at the time.

Shortly after, the team tweeted: “Rest easy, Stone. You will be greatly missed.”

Rest easy, Stone.

You will be greatly missed.

A GoFundMe account has been started to raise money for his family.

A huge number of tweets have been posted in the student’s memory:

Life will never be the same without you stone I love and miss you already buddy. I’ll never forget you😭🙏🏼❤️REST EASY BIG FELLA — G🏀 (@Grantn_1010) May 11, 2018

Things like this that make you realize how precious life really is.. hug all of your loved ones a little tighter today.. Rest In Peace Stone 🙏🏻 #BucketsFam — kennedi🌹 (@kennedi_hilton) May 11, 2018

My prayers go out to all of PHS and Perkins township. Didn’t know him personally, but I had mad respect for him. Rest In Peace Stone. 🙏🏼 — Drew Wennes (@Drew__01) May 11, 2018

This morning one of my best friends passed away, I will never forget the impact you made on all of our lives and all the memories we made. I would do anything to be out on that court with you just one more time buddy. We love you stone. Rest Easy brother ❤️ — sam (@samsiegel24) May 11, 2018

You aren't suppose to lose one of your bestfriends this early in life. Rest in peace big fella💙 You will forever be in my heart💙 — John Skrada (@JSkrada) May 11, 2018