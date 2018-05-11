× Ohio Attorney General files consumer protection suit against Discovery Tours

CLEVELAND– The Ohio Attorney General’s Office filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Discovery Tours on Friday.

The office said it’s received more than 700 complaints against the tour company since May 2.

That’s when hundreds of Mentor middle school students found out their trip to Washington, D.C. was canceled the night before they were scheduled to leave. More school districts across Northeast Ohio have reported similar issues with Discovery Tours.

“We believe Discovery Tours violated consumer protection laws and must be held accountable,” said Attorney General Mike DeWine in a news release on Friday. “Families and schools across the state trusted this company, and their trust was betrayed.”

According to the lawsuit, filed in Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, Discovery Tours continued to accept money from schools and parents when there were known financial issues. The suit seeks to refund the money and impose a $25,000 fine.

Discovery Tours filed bankruptcy this week.

