Norton police: Man charged after putting cross in neighbor’s yard

NORTON, Ohio– A Norton man was charged with ethnic intimidation after police say he put a cross covered in threatening messages in a neighbor’s yard.

Officers were called to a home on Sandy Lane on April 30 to investigate. Messages like “You need to move,” “Get out” and “Bad things will happen” were written on the cross.

The victim told police a few days earlier he found a note in his doorway that said, “Move out.” Before that, someone put trash in his front yard.

Michael Tucker, 41, was arrested, and charged with ethnic intimidation, menacing and criminal trespassing.