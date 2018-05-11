Missing: Shawandajah Stevenson

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Shawandajah Stevenson has been missing before.

She is 5'5" tall and a student of Firestone School in Akron.

She ran away and returned home on April 3. She was only there for one hour before she took off again.

Police are concerned she may be in danger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-3552.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

**Click here for other cases featured in our missing persons segments**