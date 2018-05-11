Geauga Lake’s Tilt-A-Whirl to reopen in Alliance

ALLIANCE, Ohio– A classic ride from Geauga Lake is getting new life in Alliance.

The Tilt-A-Whirl from the amusement park in Aurora will reopen on Saturday at Funtimes Fun Park.

The grand opening party starts at noon, and includes Geauga Lake memorabilia and photo opportunities with Geauga Dog and Dandy Lion. Tickets are available online here.

Geauga Lake, known for rides like the Big Dipper, the Double Loop and the Raging Wolf Bobs, closed in 2007. Its water park, Wildwater Kingdom, continued to operate until 2016.

Geauga Lake was owned at times by Six Flags and Cedar Fair, the company behind Cedar Point. In 1970, SeaWorld Ohio opened on the other side of the lake. That portion of the park eventually became Wildwater Kingdom.

More stories on Geauga Lake here

40.903028 -81.167539