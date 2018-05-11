Fox Recipe Box: Steak and Eggs with Chili Hollandaise Sauce

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Chef David Culi from Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse suggests kicking it up a notch for Mom on Mother's Day with his Steak and Eggs recipe. This dish is also offered as part of Hyde Park's Mother's Day Brunch. Chef Culi showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make the Chili Hollandaise Sauce that tops this satisfying meal. Click here to learn more about Hyde Park Restaurants.
Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse Steak and Eggs
Ingredients:
7 oz. NY strip
2 Poached Eggs
1/2 tsp. HP Dust
1/2 tsp. Salt and Pepper
1.5 Cup Hash brown (See Recipe)
1 Tbs. Thinly bias cut scallion
1.5 oz. Chili hollandaise sauce (1/8 cup chipotle puree to 1 cup hollandaise)
Procedure: Hash Browns
In heavy salted water cook desire potatoes till fork tender
Once potatoes are cooked cut them down to inch cubes or smash them down with your hands
In hot sauté pan add potatoes with butter and season with salt and pepper and cook until crispy
Procedure/Recipe: Chili Hollandaise
2 Egg yolks
¼ Cup Lemon juice
1 Pinch of salt
¼ Cup salted melted butter
½ tsp. Chili powder
In a mixing bowl, in a double boiler, beat egg with lemon juice, salt and chili powder
Slowly add butter and make hollandaise; ensure it doesn’t break and if it’s too thick add a little warm water
Procedure: Poaching Eggs
2 Eggs
1 tsp. White vinegar
1 Cup Water
¼ tsp. Salt
Bring water, vinegar and salt to a simmer
Drop each egg slowly and poach until cooked; use a slotted spoon to remove from water; drain dry and serve
Procedure: Cooking Steak
- Season steak with salt and pepper and if you like different flavor add i.e. Montreal Seasoning, Cajun or your preferred flavor
- In a cast iron pan or grill cook steak to your desired temperature
Procedure: To Assemble
- On a plate place hash browns on one side, steak next to it
- Top the steak with two poached eggs, chili hollandaise and garnish with scallions