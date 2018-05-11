Fox Recipe Box: Steak and Eggs with Chili Hollandaise Sauce

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Chef David Culi from Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse suggests kicking it up a notch for Mom on Mother's Day with his Steak and Eggs recipe. This dish is also offered as part of Hyde Park's Mother's Day Brunch. Chef Culi showed Fox 8's Kristi Capel how to make the Chili Hollandaise Sauce that tops this satisfying meal. Click here to learn more about Hyde Park Restaurants.

Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse Steak and Eggs

Ingredients:

7 oz. NY strip

2 Poached Eggs

1/2 tsp. HP Dust

1/2 tsp. Salt and Pepper

1.5 Cup Hash brown (See Recipe)

1 Tbs. Thinly bias cut scallion

1.5 oz. Chili hollandaise sauce (1/8 cup chipotle puree to 1 cup hollandaise)

Procedure: Hash Browns

In heavy salted water cook desire potatoes till fork tender

Once potatoes are cooked cut them down to inch cubes or smash them down with your hands

In hot sauté pan add potatoes with butter and season with salt and pepper and cook until crispy

Procedure/Recipe: Chili Hollandaise

2 Egg yolks

¼ Cup Lemon juice

1 Pinch of salt

¼ Cup salted melted butter

½ tsp. Chili powder

In a mixing bowl, in a double boiler, beat egg with lemon juice, salt and chili powder

Slowly add butter and make hollandaise; ensure it doesn’t break and if it’s too thick add a little warm water

Procedure: Poaching Eggs

2 Eggs

1 tsp. White vinegar

1 Cup Water

¼ tsp. Salt

Bring water, vinegar and salt to a simmer

Drop each egg slowly and poach until cooked; use a slotted spoon to remove from water; drain dry and serve

Procedure: Cooking Steak

Season steak with salt and pepper and if you like different flavor add i.e. Montreal Seasoning, Cajun or your preferred flavor

In a cast iron pan or grill cook steak to your desired temperature

Procedure: To Assemble