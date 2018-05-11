Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Oh -- Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band brightened up the Fox 8 studio early this morning with their infectious warm reggae music. Carlos has been spreading the smooth sound of the Caribbean around Northeast Ohio for 40 years. He is considered a Cleveland music legend and has a very busy performing schedule. You can learn more about Carlos Jones and see his upcoming calendar by clicking here.

