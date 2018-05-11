CLEVELAND, Oh -- Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band brightened up the Fox 8 studio early this morning with their infectious warm reggae music. Carlos has been spreading the smooth sound of the Caribbean around Northeast Ohio for 40 years. He is considered a Cleveland music legend and has a very busy performing schedule. You can learn more about Carlos Jones and see his upcoming calendar by clicking here.
Fox 8 Jukebox: Carlos Jones and the P.L.U.S. Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Shooter Sharp & The Shootouts
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Dear Jimmy Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Chris Barron
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Faction
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Diana Chittester
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Anne E. DeChant
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Disco Inferno
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: M. Moody
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The 303 Band
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: The Weeden Family Singers
-
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Tracy Marie
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Top Hat Black
-
Fox 8 Jukebox: Mary’s Lane