Exclusive I-Team video: 15-year-old boy arrested for trying to kidnap teen girl on way home from school

LINNDALE, Ohio -- The FOX 8 I-Team has found Linndale police have arrested a 15-year-old boy for attacking and trying to kidnap a teen girl on her way home from school.

The incident happened earlier this week near the border of Linndale and Cleveland, and it left the community in fear.

A mystery attacker grabbed the girl from behind. She screamed and broke away and ran to the Linndale police station.

Linndale police worked around the clock with other agencies to identify the suspect. They say he’s a 9th grade student at Rhodes High in Cleveland, and he was arrested at school Friday morning.

Linndale Police Chief Tim Franczak said, “The best way I can put it is, if you prey on our children, we're going to do everything possible to bring you to justice."

Police are now wondering if the suspect in this case could be tied to more attacks. Investigators say anyone with information about any unsolved similar cases should call Linndale police at 216-251-1234.