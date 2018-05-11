Crazy video shows runaway truck take out highway light poles

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — A crazy incident on a Wisconsin highway was caught on camera after a driver lost control of his truck.

The driver straddled the concrete median and took out several light poles.

It happened May 4 along Interstate 43 in Milwaukee.

Amazingly, no injuries were reported, but several cars were damaged.

The incident brought traffic to a halt as drivers struggled to figure out what happened.

Police arrived and reportedly conducted a field sobriety test on the truck’s driver. He was later led away in handcuffs.