Cleveland Metroparks Zoo camel rides begin today

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The camels at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo will walked to their summertime home Friday morning.

Animal keepers led three Dromedary camels named Elwood, Penny and Parker from an off-exhibit at one end of the zoo to their summertime home in Australian Adventure.

Camel rides begin Friday for zoo visitors. The cost is $6 per person. Visitors can save $1 with the Total Experience Pass powered by Cleveland Public Power.

Souvenier photos are also available for sale.

Camel rides will continue through Labor Day weekend, weather permitting.