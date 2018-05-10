Weather outlook: Start of unsettled weather

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Aside from tonight and early Friday, the overall pattern will be dictated by a stationary front that will oscillate back and forth across NEOhio. As its name implies, the front won’t move much. It will also serve to give us waves of showery periods.

Those showery periods will be near impossible to specifically time any more than 24 hours out. While the showers will not be continuous, they will take hold of enough of the days to keep you watching our FOX 8 weather app if you intend to spend a lot of time outside.

The day least impacted by the showers in the next seven days will likely be Monday as we temporarily see the air try to dry out a little.

