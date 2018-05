Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Temperatures will cool off a bit with highs returning to near-normal.

Here is your hour-by-hour forecast:

Right now, the Mother’s Day forecast will provide us with a chance of showers and thunderstorms through mid-afternoon before showing signs of drying from north to south during the PM hours. Temperatures will likely reach top off in upper 60’s.

Here’s the latest 8-day forecast: