Want to work with Justin Timberlake? He’s hiring!

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Want to work with pop star Justin Timberlake? He’s hiring a VIP social media guru for his “Man of the Woods” tour.

WGNO reports that LinkedIn is teaming up with Live Nation Entertainment to offer a professional a chance to help manage social media for Justin Timberlake’s “Man of the Woods” tour.

As part of this experience, the lucky winner will join the Live Nation social media team for a day in May at a show in Dallas, Texas. The winner will serve as social media coordinator for the concert.

To enter, post a video to LinkedIn before 11:59 pm on Sunday, May 13th describing how this experience would fuel your passions or boost your career. Include the hashtag #LinkedInTopCompaniesContest.

