Video shows gunfight outside Cleveland store as shoppers duck for cover

CLEVELAND -- Newly-released surveillance video shows a frightening gunfight between two groups of suspected gang members outside a Cleveland carry-out earlier this year.

It happened at 6:30 in the evening on February 19 at a convenient mart on Euclid Avenue in Cleveland's Collinwood neighborhood.

A man and his two small children walk out of the carry-out when suddenly three cars pull into the parking lot and the occupants open fire on two SUVs parked in front of the store.

What follows is a shootout and the barrage of bullets fill the air as shoppers duck for cover.

It's very fortunate no one was killed.

