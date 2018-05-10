Thousands of Malley’s Chocolates customers may have had credit card information compromised

Attention, chocolate lovers: Thousands of customers who ordered online from Northeast Ohio’s legendary Malley’s chocolate may have had their credit card information compromised.

Mike Malley, from Malley’s Chocolates, tells FOX 8 that two weeks before Easter, the company because aware of an incident involving their e-commerce server.

“We conducted a forensic investigation and subsequently notified those cardholders who may have been potentially impacted so they could take appropriate action,” he told FOX 8 News in an email.

Malley says more than 3,400 customers’ accounts may have been affected.

Malley says the incident was confirmed March 18 and the company conducted a thorough forensics investigation.

All customers who may have had their credit card information exposed have been notified.

The website was taken offline for four days until the remediation was completed. Malley says this was isolated to their website and not their retail operations.