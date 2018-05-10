Take a ride on the Cleveland Metroparks water taxi for free again this season!

CLEVELAND, Ohio — For the second year, Cleveland Metroparks will offer free rides on the elCee2 Water Taxi this season starting on Mother’s Day.

According to a press release, ArcelorMittal Cleveland is partnering with Cleveland Metroparks to offer the free rides on the 26-foot canopied Crosby yaght.

The yacht provides a connection to and from the East and West Bank of the Flats under the Main Avenue Bridge. The taxi can accommodate 17 passengers and up to four bikes. It is ADA accessible and dog friendly.

With nearby trail connections, the water taxi provides guests greater access to recreational opportunities along the Cuyahoga River and Lake Erie.

Water taxi ridership last year increased more than 50 percent thanks tot he free program.

The hours of operation are:

Friday – 4 – 9 p.m.

Saturday – 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*Memorial Day – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

*Labor Day – 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.

