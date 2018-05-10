Steel Vengeance update: Cedar Point’s new coaster to run with one train while ride adjustments are made

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDUSKY, Ohio -- Cedar Point on Thursday provided an update on its Steel Vengeance coaster after a mishap which happened on the park and the ride's opening day.

The ride was shut down for several hours last Saturday after a returning train bumped into a parked train in the loading area of the ride. No one was injured.

Cedar Point now says Steel Vengeance will be running with one train while the manufacturer makes adjustments to the ride.

Also, the park is looking into instituting a timed "boarding pass," because wait times for the ride will be longer than normal. The pass would give you a time to return to get into the regular line. Cedar Point stresses the pass is not for immediate access; it only gives you a time to enter the line.

If the park decides to implement boarding passes, it will notify guests on Twitter.

The passes must be obtained near the ride entrance and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

