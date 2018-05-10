Show Info: May 10, 2018

Posted 10:02 am, May 10, 2018, by

5 Points Café
3600 West Park Rd
Cleveland, OH 44111
Hooley at Kamms Corners
Noon-8p May 12th
Lorain Avenue (from West 165 to Rocky River Drive)
*food, live music, games and more!
FREE!
www.KammsCorners.com

Nature Center at Shaker Lakes
2600 South Park Boulevard
Cleveland, OH 44120
www.shakerlakes.org

Josh Wolf
May 10 – 12
Hilarities
www.pickwickandfrolic.com

Half Price Books
www.hpb.com

Sanity
8 E. Washington
Chagrin Falls, OH 44022
440.893.9279
Sanitystyle.com

Shop the Trader
15613 B Detroit Ave,
Lakewood, OH 44107
http://www.shopfetchandco.com/

Walk To Remember – Hospice of the Western Reserve
17876 St. Clair Avenue
Cleveland, OH 44110
hospicewr.org

Fireside Candles & More
15003 West Park, Cleveland
http://www.firesidecandlesandmore.com/