Sherrod Brown calls on FTC, DOJ to investigate Discovery Tours

WASHINGTON, D.C. –U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown is asking the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio to investigate Discovery Tours, the company at the center of canceled school field trips across Ohio.

Brown says FTC and DOJ should determine whether Discovery Tours broke any laws and ensure there are proper consequences, "for the company cheating hardworking parents out of their money."

The company filed bankruptcy earlier this week.

The Ohio Attorney General’s office, as well as two county prosecutor offices, are also investigating Discovery Tours.

"Like many schools and families, we are very concerned about what’s happening with Discovery Tours and we want answers. As we gather information, I want Ohioans to know that this is a priority for my office, and we will do everything we can to assist. We want to hear from Ohioans who have used this company,” said Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine.

In his letter Senator Brown wrote, “Beyond the disturbing reality that hundreds of students will likely miss long-awaited school trips, is the fact that a company allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars – and possibly millions – from Ohio families for services that the company will not provide. And the company has failed to provide any information as to when or if the money it received will be returned to those hardworking men and women. This is unacceptable and the affected school districts, parents, and students deserve answers as to what happened to their money.”

