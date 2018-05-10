Missing: Terrance Flint Junior

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AKRON, Ohio -- FOX 8 is sharing missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Terrance Flint Junior, 16, is a student of the Soar Program in Akron.

He left the Safe Landing Recovery Center at around 7:40 a.m. April 20. He was supposed to go to school, but never showed.

He is 5'9" tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

That day, he was wearing a gray sweat suit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Ross with the Akron Police Department at 330-375-2552.

