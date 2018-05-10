Man found shot to death inside RTA bus shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland police are investigating the shooting death of a man found inside an RTA bus shelter.

RTA police were called to the bus shelter at St. Clair Ave. and E. 141st St. around 3:15 a.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they found a man with multiple gun shot wounds. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police found multiple shell casings in the area.

The Cleveland Division of Police Crime Scene Unit was on scene investigating. There was no information provided on possible suspects.

