Lindor’s new look: Cleveland Indians star loses a bet and gains a new hairstyle

MONTVERDE, Fla. — Frankie Lindor‘s locks are no more! The Cleveland Indians player posted on Instagram that he lost a bet to the baseball team at his old high school, so on Thursday, the students shaved his head.

**Watch his Instagram video, below!**

The baseball team at Lindor’s alma mater, Montverde Academy in Florida, went 25-0 this season. According to MLB.com, Lindor challenged them to have a perfect season. And, when they came through, he made good on the bet.

In the video, Lindor walks into the school gym with an electric razor and the students shave his head during a school assembly.

Lindor also shared the after-photo of his new look.