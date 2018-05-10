× LaBrae student arrested after bringing BB gun to middle school

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio — A student in the LaBrae Local School District was arrested Thursday following an incident at dismissal time.

According to LaBrae Local Schools Superintendent Anthony J. Calderone, parents were informed that at around 2:30 p.m., officials became aware that a middle school student had a BB gun in their possession.

The BB gun was confiscated. There was no ammunition on the individual; there was also none in the student’s locker.

The student, whose identity is not being released, was taken into custody and will not return to school.

Calderone said both the district and local law enforcement are investigating.