If you got a call from Dish Network, you could be owed $1,200…

More than 18,000 people could each receive $1,200 as part of a class action lawsuit against Dish Network.

KMOV reports a judge said the company violated federal law by making calls to people who were registered on the national ‘Do Not Call Registry.’

Wells Fargo, JP Morgan Chase and Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines are also paying settlements for wrong number robocalls.

If you feel you received one of the Dish Network robocalls, click here. You could be owed $1,200.

If you did receive one of the robocalls, you can file a claim by clicking here.